Wambuzi Reacheal
20:33

First COVID-19 Case Reported in Magamaga Military Barracks

6 Jun 2020, 20:19 Comments 176 Views Mayuge, Uganda Health Misc Report
George Musinguzi, the UPDF spokesperson in Busoga sub region.

George Musinguzi, the UPDF spokesperson in Busoga sub region.

In short
The victim is a wife to a Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldier, who travelled to the barracks to nurse her ailing husband on Tuesday. The soldier whose identities have been withheld is reported to have suffered a mental breakdown and was admitted in the barrack’s health facility.

 

Tagged with: barracks coronavirus district health husband landing military soldier victim
Mentioned: Bombo Busoga Emmie Mitala George Musinguzi Jinja Mayuge Singo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.