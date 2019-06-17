Anthony Kushaba
Food Vendors Return to Mbarara Hospital Despite Ban

17 Jun 2019
Customer eating outside the hospital

Most of the vendors use charcoal and firewood to prepare food, which they sell mostly to patient attendants at the facility. In December 2018, Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital management banned food vending in and around the facility, saying it compromises hygiene standards since no one vets the vendors.

 

