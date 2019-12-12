In short
Ogwang, who now works as a Foreign Service Officer in the Diaspora Department in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, was married to Otengo for 7 years until their marriage collapsed in 2018.
Former Uganda’s Deputy US Ambassador Files For Divorce Top story12 Dec 2019, 17:00 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ambassodor Ogwang Dickson Ogwang Foreign Affairs Ministry Uganda Miriam Otengo Ogwang files for Divorce Uganda Ambassodor recalled wife battering
Mentioned: Foreign Affairs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.