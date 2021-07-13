Flavia Nassaka
14:57

Fort Portal, Koboko and Iganga Miss COVID-19 Relief Cash

13 Jul 2021, 14:46 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates

In short
Although the distribution of money was initially scheduled to end on Wednesday, the Minister for Gender, Labor and Social Development, Betty Amongi, told journalists that only 14 billion of the planned 53 billion Shillings had been sent out to the vulnerable populations in municipalities and cities.

 

