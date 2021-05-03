Candia Stephen
10:49

Free Boy Wants MTN, Airtel to Compensate Him UGX 350M for Breach of Copyright

3 May 2021, 10:47 Comments 221 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Report
Copy of the Suit against MTN for Breach of Free Boy's Music Copy Right.

Copy of the Suit against MTN for Breach of Free Boy's Music Copy Right.

In short
In his suit before the High Court Commercial Division, the artist wants both firms to compensate him Shillings 175million each for copyright infringement. Through Katende and Sempebwa advocates, Freeboy and his promoter, say that they decided to seek legal address after seeking redress from the two companies in the last year vain.

 

Tagged with: Free Boy

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.