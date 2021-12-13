In short
Now with only a few weeks left for the president to fulfill his pledge to the nation, of full reopening in the month of January 2022, the ministries of Health and of Education led by the office of the president, have come out with fears that the festive season may lead to spread of the virus hence affecting the plan of full reopening.
Full Reopening; Gov't Fears Festive Season May Worsen Spread Of Covid 19 13 Dec 2021 Kampala, Uganda
