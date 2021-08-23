Garment Suppliers Cry Foul over Continued Schools Closure

In short
Ssalongo Joseph Magandaazi, a supplier of school uniforms, says that prior to the lockdown, he could supply about five thousand (5000) trousers, shirts, t-shirts and skirts among other garments to different schools. He, however, says that currently no school or parent can order even a pair of stockings.
Garment Suppliers Cry Foul over Continued Schools Closure23 Aug 2021, 10:10 Comments 356 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates
