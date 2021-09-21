In short
Charles Twiine, the Spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate says that Rugambwa was re-arrested to answer a fresh charge triable only at Utilities Court at Buganda Road .
Genocidaire Kibwetere's Son Re-Arrested on Fresh Charges21 Sep 2021, 23:41 Comments 46 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Tagged with: Kibwetere Joseph protected specimen tortoise
Mentioned: Utilities and Wildlife Court Buganda Road
