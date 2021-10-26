Govt Closes School Which Had Only Three Pupils in Nakaseke

In short
By 2006, the school had a population of more than 700 pupils from the villages of Gomero A, Gomero B, Kamusenene and Bukomba, among others. However, the number of learners in the school dwindled from 2011, leaving it with only three pupils at the time of the school closures in March 2020.
Govt Closes School Which Had Only Three Pupils in Nakaseke26 Oct 2021, 12:17 Comments 159 Views Nakaseke District Headquarters, Uganda Education Updates
Gordon Musinguzi a resident pointing to the classrooms of Gomero Primary School. The District Authorities have resolved to close it
