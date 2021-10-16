In short
The trucks, containing immature fish criminally harvested in Uganda and illegally repackaged in Kenya and destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo were impounded at Mpondwe border in Kasese on October 10 and were on Wednesday driven to the Fisheries Directorate head office in Entebbe pending further investigations.
Gov't Impounds Several Tonnes of Immature Fish16 Oct 2021, 16:06 Comments 104 Views Crime Agriculture East Africa Updates
In short
