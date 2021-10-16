Joan Akello
Gov't Impounds Several Tonnes of Immature Fish

Some of the 123 sacks that were inside truck registration number UBH 606P

In short
The trucks, containing immature fish criminally harvested in Uganda and illegally repackaged in Kenya and destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo were impounded at Mpondwe border in Kasese on October 10 and were on Wednesday driven to the Fisheries Directorate head office in Entebbe pending further investigations.

 

