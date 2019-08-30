In short
According to the Indicative Planning Figures for 2019/20, the government has allocated 334 million Shillings as Primary Health Care non-wage from 19 million Shillings received in past years. Up to 720 million Shillings has been allocated to complete the construction of a 100-bed ward and another 45 million Shilling for maintenance of the facility.
Gov't Increases Funding to Luweero Health Centre IV
