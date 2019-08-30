Brian Luwaga
18:48

Gov’t Increases Funding to Luweero Health Centre IV

30 Aug 2019, 18:39 Comments 91 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Misc Analysis
PS Diana Atwine and Luweero district leaders on tour at Luweero HC IV recently

PS Diana Atwine and Luweero district leaders on tour at Luweero HC IV recently

In short
According to the Indicative Planning Figures for 2019/20, the government has allocated 334 million Shillings as Primary Health Care non-wage from 19 million Shillings received in past years. Up to 720 million Shillings has been allocated to complete the construction of a 100-bed ward and another 45 million Shilling for maintenance of the facility.

 

Tagged with: budget allocation hospital status indicative planning figures
Mentioned: Luweero Health Center IV

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.