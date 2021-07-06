In short

According to the earlier arrangements, National Curriculum Development Centre-NCDC was expected to pocket the lion’s share of the Shillings 56 billion grant approved in July last year. For instance, Ministry of Education had proposed to allocate NCDC Shillings 1.9billion to develop self-study materials, Shillings 2.6billion Shillings to establish a printery, and Shillings 20.8billion to print and distribute self-study materials.