In short
According to the earlier arrangements, National Curriculum Development Centre-NCDC was expected to pocket the lion’s share of the Shillings 56 billion grant approved in July last year. For instance, Ministry of Education had proposed to allocate NCDC Shillings 1.9billion to develop self-study materials, Shillings 2.6billion Shillings to establish a printery, and Shillings 20.8billion to print and distribute self-study materials.
Gov’t 'Wastes' Billions After Failing to Procure Printing Equipment for NCDC Top story6 Jul 2021, 21:52 Comments 268 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.