Gulu Scientists Use Waterbuck Stench to Fight Tsetse Flies

Prof. Echodu of Gulu University told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday that the innovation is in response to the risk tsetse flies pose to livestock and humans, especially in areas surrounded near national parks.
Gulu Scientists Use Waterbuck Stench to Fight Tsetse Flies6 Jun 2022, 20:09 Comments 164 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Environment Science and technology Updates
