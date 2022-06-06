Julius Ocungi
Gulu Scientists Use Waterbuck Stench to Fight Tsetse Flies

6 Jun 2022 Gulu, Uganda Northern Environment Science and technology
A bag of Tsetse fly repellent developed by Gulu University scientists using waterbuck odour.

Prof. Echodu of Gulu University told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday that the innovation is in response to the risk tsetse flies pose to livestock and humans, especially in areas surrounded near national parks.

 

