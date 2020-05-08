Hydroxychloroquine Fails in Largest COVID-19 Drug Study

In short
Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists led by a team at Columbia University found that people infected with COVID-19 taking hydroxychloroquine do not fare better than those not receiving the drug.
Hydroxychloroquine Fails in Largest COVID-19 Drug Study8 May 2020, 20:01 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
