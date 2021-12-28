Kukunda Judith
16:31

ICPAU Sued Over Amendment of Membership Criteria

28 Dec 2021, 16:30 Comments 221 Views Court Report
Frederick Kibbedi, the President of ICPAU Courtesy Photo

Frederick Kibbedi, the President of ICPAU

In short
Sarah Anena contends that section 12(s) of the Accountants Act of Uganda 2013 gives powers to ICPAU to draft the legibility on how one can become a member arguing that it is contrary to the Constitution which gives powers to Parliament to make provisions that have any force of law in the country.

 

Tagged with: ICPAU ICPAU John Linonn Sengendo Kamulegeya Advocates Sarah Anena Shamil Letia Atabua

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.