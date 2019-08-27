Mwesigwa Alon
07:53

Identical Website Confusing People Booking Uganda Airline Flight Top story

27 Aug 2019
The website shows the national carrier's planes but it is not the official one. It has confused people seeking to book flight with the airline

In short
Albert Mucunguzi, an IT expert, implored Uganda Communications Commission on Twitter, that that website must be blocked because it was confusing travelers.

 

