The deceased’s boss, Paul Mukisa, says the thugs appear to have fled with the Bajaj boxer registration number UES 558G the deceased was riding after killing him. According to Mukisa, they got concerned when the deceased didn’t return home on Sunday, which was unusual.
Iganga Boda boda Rider Killed Top story15 Jul 2019, 18:05 Comments 182 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Misc Report
