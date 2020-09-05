Incumbent Ibanda Woman Suffers Defeat in NRM Primaries

In short
According to the primary election results announced by the Ibanda District NRM Registrar, Moses Arimwerenga, Beinomugisha got 37,606 votes followed by Kaliisa in second position with 37,439 votes while Margaret Kiboijana came third with 19309 votes.
Incumbent Ibanda Woman Suffers Defeat in NRM Primaries5 Sep 2020, 00:30 Comments 140 Views Ibanda, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM party Elections
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM) party
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.