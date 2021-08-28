Journalist Arrested After Lodging With Afghan Evacuees in Entebbe

In short
Wasswa, a senior correspondent with Deutsche Press Agentur (DPA), the German Press Agency,) was arrested on Thursday by security officers at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, a facility that is hosting the 51 Afghan evacuees who arrived in Uganda on Wednesday. They are part of a group that is fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Journalist Arrested After Lodging With Afghan Evacuees in Entebbe28 Aug 2021, 07:24 Comments 290 Views Entebbe, Uganda Media Security Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.