Bukenya Fred
Justice Ministry Blames Treasury for Failed Procurements

31 Jul 2020, 13:28 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Solicitor General Francis Atoke appearing before PAC with other Justice Ministry officials.

The Solicitor General Francis Atoke refused to accept blame for failing to absorb 148m that remained unspent at the end of the 2018/2019 financial year, he insisted that the fault lies with the treasury that failed to release the funds in time.

 

