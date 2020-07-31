Justice Ministry Blames Treasury for Failed Procurements

In short
The Solicitor General Francis Atoke refused to accept blame for failing to absorb 148m that remained unspent at the end of the 2018/2019 financial year, he insisted that the fault lies with the treasury that failed to release the funds in time.
Justice Ministry Blames Treasury for Failed Procurements31 Jul 2020, 13:28 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2019 Auditor Generals Report JLOS Solicitor General
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.