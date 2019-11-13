Kadaga to Executive: Stop Undermining Parliament

In short
Kadaga says MPs shouldn’t meet and agree with the Executive on matters before the House. She cited the 1995 Uganda Constitution and Administration of Parliament Act, 2000, which provides for among others the independence of parliament as one of the arms of government.
Kadaga to Executive: Stop Undermining Parliament13 Nov 2019, 19:40 Comments 273 Views Parliament Misc Updates
Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga speaking to Journalists at Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
