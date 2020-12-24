Kakumiro Mob Kills Three Suspected Cattle Thieves

In short
Charles Lwanga, the Birembo LC I Chairperson, says the suspects have been terrorizing the area for long. He, however, says residents launched a manhunt for the suspect following the theft of a cow belonging to one of the residents on Wednesday.
Kakumiro Mob Kills Three Suspected Cattle Thieves24 Dec 2020, 12:45 Comments 126 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Cattle Thieves angry residents
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.