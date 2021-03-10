In short
Joseph Lyagoba, a resident of the area says that they were shocked to learn about the incident since Waiswa was known for cherishing his family. “It is hard for me to believe what just befell us, Waiswa was an exemplary husband who would even leave the trading center much earlier than anyone of us because he always wanted to spend more time with his children,” he said.
Kamuli Man Wanted for Chopping Wife to Death, Injuring Two Daughters Top story10 Mar 2021, 17:39 Comments 149 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
Mentioned: Frank Waiswa Kamuli Michael Kasadha
