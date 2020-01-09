Kanyamunyu Trial: Court Bars Recording of Prosecution Witness

In short
In his ruling, Justice Steven Mubiru allowing the prosecution request and asked all those with recording gadgets including mobile phones, cameras and recorders to keep them away, saying they will be confiscated.
Kanyamunyu Trial: Court Bars Recording of Prosecution Witness9 Jan 2020, 18:12 Comments 147 Views Human rights Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Kanyamunyu Matthew Kanyamunyu Steven Mubiru mathew kanyamunyu and cynthia munwagari
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.