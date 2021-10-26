Basaija Idd
Kasese Parents Ask For Support To Spina Bifida Affected Children

26 Oct 2021 Kasese, Uganda
Victims of Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus are asking government to extent special services to them

In short
Sylvia Muhindi a mother of a child living with spina Bifida complications told URN the cost of accessing neurosurgeons is unaffordable for most parents .
She said as a result, children with hydrocephalus are denied access to specialized treatment.

 

