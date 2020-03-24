In short
The deployment follows a ban on travels both inland and outside the country with the exception of cargo trucks and planes announced by President, Yoweri Museveni as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the corona virus.
Kenya Blocks Entry of Ugandan Cargo Trucks at Busia Border
24 Mar 2020
