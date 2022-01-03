In short
Schools across the country will open their doors for learners on January 10, 2022, after nearly two years of closure. But Kibuga Primary, a government-aided school with an enrollment of up to 562 pupils has only 10 desks as part of its infrastructure. Its classrooms are also dilapidated and need urgent patch-up.
