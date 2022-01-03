Basaija Idd
Kibuga Gov't Aided Primary School has 10 Desks for 562 Learners

3 Jan 2022 Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
The dire situation of schools a head of thier reopening is concerning stakeholders in Kasese

Schools across the country will open their doors for learners on January 10, 2022, after nearly two years of closure. But Kibuga Primary, a government-aided school with an enrollment of up to 562 pupils has only 10 desks as part of its infrastructure. Its classrooms are also dilapidated and need urgent patch-up.

 

