Kidandala Insists on Overseeing DP Structures Elections

In short

Kidandala is also yet to relinquish the responsibilities of the DP Organizing Secretary, and on Saturday, he was in Masaka district to oversee the ongoing elections in the area. In his address to DP leaders who convened at Patel Shamij hall in Masaka Town, Kidandala said he would not succumb to any threats that deter him from performing what he defined as roles bestowed upon him by DP delegates.