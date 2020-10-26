Alex Otto
Kipoi Re-arrested in Botswana

26 Oct 2020, 12:47 Comments 346 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Security Updates
Former Bubulo West MP Kipoi in Civilian Clothes Together with his co accused UPDF Soldiers Kukunda Judith

Former Bubulo West MP Kipoi in Civilian Clothes Together with his co accused UPDF Soldiers

According to the story, Kipoi was arrested for overstaying his visit making him a prohibited immigrant. Uganda Radio Network has learnt that Kipoi travelled to Botswana upon his release from custody in Uganda and has been in detention since October 15th, 2020.

 

