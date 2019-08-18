Julius Ocungi
Kitgum Farmer Makes Fortune From Owc Heifers Top story

18 Aug 2019 Kitgum, Uganda
The Heifers that produces milk for Geoeffrey Olum at his Farm in Kitgum District. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Four years down the road, Olum’s journey from owning just a single heifer to 16, hasn’t only made him a successful dairy farmer in the district but also changed his livelihood.

 

