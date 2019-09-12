Kitgum Municipality Gets 487 Million USMID Fund

One of the streets in Kitgum Municipality. The Municipality has received a total of 487 milion Shillings for ionstituitional strengthening under the world Bank funded USMID project. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

According to Ocitti, the fund will be allocated to furnish an office, Physical planning and urban system development, specialized technical plan and equipment, assessing cooperative advantages of localities and development of investment profiles.



Other components are to enhance on source revenue collection, facilitate key implementers of the project, career development of implementers of the program and discretional institutional strengthening activities.