Dr. Moses Ebong, the Kwania District Health Officer, says they asked the district authorities to close for 14 days to allow for disinfection.
Kwania District Offices Closed after Ten Staff Test COVID-19 Positive Top story12 Nov 2020, 10:57 Comments 186 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
Kwania District Administration Block Housing CAO, PAS and Human Resource under key and lock after ten staff test positive for COVID-19 Photo by Solomon Okabo
