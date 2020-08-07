Kwania Receives Shs. 1.7B for Upgrading Two Health Centers

In short
Bazil Okello Onac, the Kwania District Chairperson has asked residents to be patient with government regarding service delivery in their area. He assured them that government is committed to fulfilling its pledge as far as infrastructural development is concerned.
Kwania Receives Shs. 1.7B for Upgrading Two Health Centers7 Aug 2020, 12:18 Comments 98 Views Kwania, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
