Amony Immaculate
12:20

Kwania Receives Shs. 1.7B for Upgrading Two Health Centers

7 Aug 2020 Kwania, Uganda

In short
Bazil Okello Onac, the Kwania District Chairperson has asked residents to be patient with government regarding service delivery in their area. He assured them that government is committed to fulfilling its pledge as far as infrastructural development is concerned.

 

Tagged with: 1.7B World Bank funds IFTPR program Kwania District Local Government Upgrade of HCIIs to HCIIIs
Mentioned: World Bank

