Kyagulanyi Protests: Nine Die During Surgery at Mulago Hospital

Speaking to journalists on Thursday afternoon, Dr. Baterana Byarugaba, the Executive Director Mulago National Referral Hospital said they received 77 causalities. He, however, said nine of the causalities died while undergoing surgery.
Kyagulanyi Protests: Nine Die During Surgery at Mulago Hospital19 Nov 2020
