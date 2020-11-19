Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
17:30

Kyagulanyi Protests: Nine Die During Surgery at Mulago Hospital

19 Nov 2020, 17:29 Comments 412 Views 2011 Election Results Human rights Updates
Injured victims inside casuality ward

Injured victims inside casuality ward

In short
Speaking to journalists on Thursday afternoon, Dr. Baterana Byarugaba, the Executive Director Mulago National Referral Hospital said they received 77 causalities. He, however, said nine of the causalities died while undergoing surgery.

 

Tagged with: Kyagulannyi Protests Minister of Kampala Mulago

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.