In short
Luke Owoyesigire, the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police said that the student is suspected to be in hiding because he could have consumed 620,000 Uganda Shillings sent to him by his father on April 7th, 2022 in betting.
Kyambogo Missing Student in Hiding After Losing Tuition to Betting - Police
