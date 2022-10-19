Leaders Commit USD 2.6 Billion at World Health Summit to End Polio

In short
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alone will contribute USD 1.2 billion, followed by the Rotary Foundation with a pledge of USD 150 million, the United States of America with USD 114 million, Bloomberg Philanthropies with a pledge of USD 50 million and UNICEF which will contribute USD 5 million, among others.
Leaders Commit USD 2.6 Billion at World Health Summit to End Polio19 Oct 2022, 09:43 Comments 83 Views Health Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.