Leaders Demand Immediate Elevation of Kakumiro Health Center IV

In short
Justus Murungi, the Chairperson of Kakumiro Health and Education Committee, says that they lack a district hospital, adding that elevating Kakumiro health center IV will improve health services.
Leaders Demand Immediate Elevation of Kakumiro Health Center IV3 Apr 2022, 12:41 Comments 97 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Health Updates
Kakumiro Health Center IV Structure.Leaders want the health facility to be upgraded to general hospital.
In short
Tagged with: Kakumiro health Center IV district Hospital leaders patients
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.