Okello Emmanuel
12:47

Leaders Demand Immediate Elevation of Kakumiro Health Center IV

3 Apr 2022, 12:41 Comments 97 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Health Updates
Kakumiro Health Center IV Structure.Leaders want the health facility to be upgraded to general hospital.

In short
Justus Murungi, the Chairperson of Kakumiro Health and Education Committee, says that they lack a district hospital, adding that elevating Kakumiro health center IV will improve health services.

 

