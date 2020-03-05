Wambuzi Reacheal
Lightning Claims Two Teachers, Injures 15 Pupils

5 Mar 2020, 06:58 Comments 229 Views Buyende, Uganda Crime Misc Report

Christine Babirye, a teacher at the school says the heavy rain forced pupils and teachers to lock themselves in the main hall. “We experienced heavy rainfall with accompanied with a huge storm, which blew off the roof of the classroom. We decided to converge in the main hall where tragedy befell us,” she said.

 

