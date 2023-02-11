Amony Immaculate
14:53

Lira Hospital Gets First Microbiology Laboratory

11 Feb 2023, 14:46 Comments 142 Views Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Police Road, Lira, Uganda Science and technology Health Northern Updates
Equpiments inside the lab

Equpiments inside the lab

In short
With the new lab, the hospital will conduct liver and renal function tests, Prostate surface antigen, thyroid function tests, Histopathology and other specialized tests, resulting in a standardized and elevated level of care.

 

Tagged with: First Microbiology Laboratory in Lango Commissioned at LRRH Infectious Disease Institute
Mentioned: Lira Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.