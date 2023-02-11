Lira Hospital Gets First Microbiology Laboratory

In short
With the new lab, the hospital will conduct liver and renal function tests, Prostate surface antigen, thyroid function tests, Histopathology and other specialized tests, resulting in a standardized and elevated level of care.
Lira Hospital Gets First Microbiology Laboratory11 Feb 2023, 14:46 Comments 142 Views Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Police Road, Lira, Uganda Science and technology Health Northern Updates
