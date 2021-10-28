Locally Registered Company Denies Employing Fallen Chinese National

In short
"I'm not trying to frustrate your quest for knowledge. The challenge I have is that we work with different contractors and subcontractors, and without going in details Mahathi has a relationship with one of the various contractors that we work with. But that doesn't mean that the deceased was an employee of Mahathi Infra. There is a contractual relationship with the employer.” -Mahathi Infra Uganda Limited's Lawyer Robert Kirunda
Locally Registered Company Denies Employing Fallen Chinese National28 Oct 2021, 19:48 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Counsel Isaac Ssemakadde Mahathi Infra Services PVT Limited Mahathi Infra Uganda Limited Robert Kirunda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.