Ezekiel Ssekweyama
07:46

Mabirizi Wants Masaka High Court to Halt Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Trial Top story

30 Jan 2023, 07:38 Comments 224 Views Court Updates
Male Mabirizi arriving at Buganda Road Magistrates Court

Male Mabirizi arriving at Buganda Road Magistrates Court

In short
In his Constitutional Court petition, Mabirizi argues that the additional charges brought on a different criminal file amount to political persecution, which he says is unjustifiable in a free and democratic society and the interpretation of the constitutional court.

 

Tagged with: Lawyer Male Mabirizi-Kiwanuka MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya Trial of MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana
Mentioned: Masaka High Court Registrar

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.