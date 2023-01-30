In short
In his Constitutional Court petition, Mabirizi argues that the additional charges brought on a different criminal file amount to political persecution, which he says is unjustifiable in a free and democratic society and the interpretation of the constitutional court.
Mabirizi Wants Masaka High Court to Halt Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Trial Top story30 Jan 2023, 07:38 Comments 224 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lawyer Male Mabirizi-Kiwanuka MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya Trial of MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana
Mentioned: Masaka High Court Registrar
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.