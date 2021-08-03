Man Arrested for Torching House Citing Denial of Sex, Food

In short
Patrick Abeneimwe, the Muko Sub County, LCIII chairperson says that Kwesiga torched his family home around 5:30 pm on Saturday evening and went into hiding. He says that the incident came shortly after Kwesiga developed a serious dispute with his wife, Rachael Ahimbisibwe about three weeks ago.
Man Arrested for Torching House Citing Denial of Sex, Food3 Aug 2021, 12:46 Comments 144 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.