Anthony Kushaba
15:11

Mbarara Boda Boda Leaders Fail to Account for UGX 100m

3 Jul 2019, 15:06 Comments 70 Views Politics Business and finance Misc Updates

In short
The money in question was wired to the association’s account in Post Bank between 2016 and 2018 to support the cyclists in the area with low-interest loans. The cyclists, however, say that the money was never put to its intended purpose and instead benefited a section of the leaders.

 

