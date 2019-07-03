In short
The money in question was wired to the association’s account in Post Bank between 2016 and 2018 to support the cyclists in the area with low-interest loans. The cyclists, however, say that the money was never put to its intended purpose and instead benefited a section of the leaders.
Mbarara Boda Boda Leaders Fail to Account for UGX 100m3 Jul 2019, 15:06 Comments 70 Views Politics Business and finance Misc Updates
