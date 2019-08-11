Metal Wielding Youth Hunting People Power Supporters Arrested In Kitgum

- No summary -
Metal Wielding Youth Hunting People Power Supporters Arrested In Kitgum11 Aug 2019, 17:29 Comments 190 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
Some of the suspects who were arrested over staging an ilegal road block in Orom Subcounty purportedly searching for people power supporters. Courtesy Photo
Tagged with: Orom Subcounty
Mentioned: Gulu Resident District Commissioner Maj Santos Okot Lapolo Kitgum Reident District Commissioner William Komakech Peopel Power kyadondo east mp robert kyagulanyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.