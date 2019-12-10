Kukunda Judith
15:20

Military Court Convicts Six For Muto Hardware Robbery

10 Dec 2019, 15:15 Comments 135 Views Misc Updates
The Prime Suspect Retired Corporal, Paul Kiwanuka in white and his co Accused in Court Martial

The Prime Suspect Retired Corporal, Paul Kiwanuka in white and his co Accused in Court Martial

In short
In his testimony, Muto told court that on the fateful day he closed the hardware around 7:30pm to balance his books of accounts. He said two armed men speaking Swahili stormed the hardware shouting "Leta Pesa", which literally means bring money.

 

Tagged with: Muto hardware
Mentioned: Casual Laborer Enock Kinene General Court Martial Gerevazio Kankanka Godfrey Mwanje Imran Wakubbe John Bosco Jumba Derrick Leta Pesa Luzira prison Masaka Police Station Matia Kiiza Moses Kalisa Moses Musinguzi Muto Hardware Police Detectives Retired Corporal Kiwanuka Shafik Kiggundu Steven Kayemba Tumwesigye Mudathiru

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.