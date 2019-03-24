Minister Calls for More Efforts to End Multi Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

In short
The Ministers was this evening speaking at the National celebration to mark the work Tuberculosis day held at Ruhaama Play ground in Ruhaama sub county in Ntungamo district.
The celebrations were organized by the ministry of health and with support from USAID regional health integration to enhance service in south western Uganda.
Minister Calls for More Efforts to End Multi Drug Resistant Tuberculosis24 Mar 2019, 19:39 Comments 122 Views Health Misc Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.