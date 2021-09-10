In short
Ogwang says that several Government projects were lying idle despite funds being readily available. Some of these projects include road works, irrigation schemes and dams, water and sewerage facilities and agricultural projects among others.
Minister Ogwang moves to Asses Loan Projects Performance
10 Sep 2021
