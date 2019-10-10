Missing Kazo Cyclist Found Dead

In short
Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region police spokesperson, says the deceased’s body found in a water tank at a farm belonging to Ephraim Mwebaze in Rentamu cell Ntambazi parish Kazo sub county on independence day.
It is alleged that on 22nd of September, Mathius Ankentori a Boda Boda rider for registration number UEY 245Q bajaj red in colour went missing.
Ankentori was a resident of Kagorogoro ward in Kazo town council Kazo district
