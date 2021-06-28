Joan Akello
10:18

MOH Directs Contractor to Fix Defects at Entebbe National Isolation Centre Within Ten Days Top story

28 Jun 2021, 10:08 Comments 219 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Updates
These taps installed inside the medical ward have been rejected

These taps installed inside the medical ward have been rejected

In short
Patrick Rubongoya, the project manager and Frank Lutalo, one of the engineers from BMK Uganda Ltd led a team on a guided tour of the facility. The team wanted to ascertain whether the contractor (BMK Uganda Ltd) has completed the works in accordance with the contract specifications.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Entebbe National Isolation centre

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.