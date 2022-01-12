Flavia Nassaka
MOH to Conduct Concurrent Vaccination for Polio, COVID-19

12 Jan 2022, 19:18 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
This campaign that targets 8.7 million children aims to also reach children that have been missed in routine immunisation. By the end of August, the Ministry of Health said that up to two million children had missed polio vaccination, something that is partly attributed to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

